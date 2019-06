Iulius Town, Biggest Retail Project in Western Romania, Opens End-August



Iulius Town, a EUR220 million real estate project developed by Iulius and Attenbury Europe, will be inaugurated on August 30, Iulius Group said in a statement Thursday.