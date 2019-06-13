Iohannis: PSD refuses to sign National Political Agreement, but list remains open



President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) by its answers in the media, refused to sign the National Political Agreement to strengthen Romania’s European path, saying that the Social Democrats "had more amendments than articles" to this pact. "Answering a direct, clear ’Yes, we are signing’ were PNL [the National Liberal Party], USR [Save Romania Union], PRO Romania and PMP [People’s Movement Party]. The leaders of these parties are present to sign this agreement. I was not announced that PSD was interested, which apparently had changed since May 27, but this is not the case, the PSD has not changed, it is not changing, it has lost the first round of elections in a broader set, but it has only remained with the appearance of change, it pursues the same goals and the answer given to me through the media was a refusal. They had more amendments than articles in this agreement. PSD harmed Romania a great deal. Because of PSD Romania has not developed and is not developing any more now," the president said at the signing of the National Political Agreement for the consolidation of Romania’s European path with the chairpersons of PNL, Ludovic Orban, USR, Dan Barna, PRO Romania, Victor Ponta, and PMP, Eugen Tomac. He said Thursday’s ceremony is not a step by which others are excluded. "The list of signatories remains open," the president said. "This referendum [ of May 26, ed.n.] must be implemented, and at the time we carefully analyzed what the Romanians voted for. The Romanians voted for a European Romania against that wicked attack on Justice of the PSD and against a lamentable government. After the consultations with the parliamentary parties we have formulated the conclusions in a document I proposed for signing to the parliamentary parties - a National Agreement for the strengthening of the European path," Iohannis said, stressing that the elections represent a "victory of the Romanians against the PSD’s incompetence, cockiness and the attacks against Justice and the national economy," adding that there are three more "valuable opportunities for Romanians to give PSD lessons." "The presidential, local and parliamentary elections are due to follow, the Romanians will know how to vote, but in order to move forward with the result of the current vote, the Constitution and the related legislation need to be changed. They have mocked the Romanians in the diaspora yet again, procedures must be improved, the legislation must be improved and this discourse against the diaspora should be abandoned, we must return to a Romanian normality, a European, democratic normality, based on respect for European values, the rule of law. All these things must be accomplished as soon as possible (...) The paradigm is changing, an alternative is being built, we are working on it," said Iohannis. The agreement would be signed next week by the chairperson of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor. The ceremony attended by many representatives of PNL, USR, PRO Romania and PMP took place at the invitation of President Klaus Iohannis. 