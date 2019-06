Five-Star Hilton Sibiu Posts RON10M Profit and RON19M Revenue in 2018



Hilton Sibiu hotel posted almost 19 milion lei (EUR4 million) revenue and more than 50% profit margin last year, ZF has calculated from publicly available data.