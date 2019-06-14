Romanian presidential adviser to visit Moldova amidst tense political developments there
Jun 14, 2019
Bogdan Aurescu, adviser on foreign affairs to Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis, will pay a working visit to Chisinau, the Republic of Moldova, on Friday, amidst the recent political developments in Moldova, the Presidential Administration informs in a statement.
The official retinue headed by the presidential adviser on foreign policy includes Dan Neculaescu, senior official in charge with Eastern Neighbourhood and global multilateral relations with the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), and Daniel Ionita, Romania’s ambassador to Moldova, and it will have meetings with the parliamentary and political forces involved in the ongoing crisis in Moldova to discuss the political context of the crisis.
"In line with Romania’s position on the political situation in the Republic of Moldova expressed on June 11, we will reiterate our country’s urge to calm, restraint and dialogue, all necessary for the stability of the Republic of Moldova and for the continuation of its European course. Romania, as a strategic partner of the Republic of Moldova considers it necessary for the crisis to be settled as quickly as possible and in a peaceful way, in accordance to the values and principles of the European Union, including the rule of law, as well as the options expressed by citizens’ vote in the parliamentary elections of February 2019," the release reads.
Last Saturday, Igor Dodon’s pro-Russia Socialist Party joined the ACUM Block (PAS plus PPDA) in swearing in office a new government headed by Prime Minister Maia Sandu. Chair of Parliament was elected Zinaida Grecianii, a former prime minister when the Communists of Vladimir Voronin were at rule. The next day, at the request of the Democratic Party (PD), which until then had negotiated with the Socialists over the formation of a majority alliance, the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Moldova, which is said to be subservient to the leader of the Democrats, Vlad Plahotniuc, decided to temporarily suspend Igor Dodon from the position of president, and incumbent Prime Minister Pavel Filip was appointed interim president. The Constitutional Court also decided to dissolve the new government arising from the February 24 election, with the old government convening early parliamentary elections for September 6. Pavel Filip’s cabinet does not want to leave power even though increasingly more international players have recognized the new government of Maia Sandu, according to observers. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
