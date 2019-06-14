Les: Black Sea security entails serious concerns, Russia - biggest concern
The security in the Black Sea region entails serious concerns, Russia being the biggest concern, Defense Minister Gabriel Les on Friday told the international conference Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum, which is taking place in the seaside resort of Mamaia.
"The Black Sea is fundamental to Russia’s national security, it provides control over the Caucasus, the Republic of Moldova and half of Ukraine, and provides a platform for projecting forces and influence in the Balkans, the Mediterranean and the Middle East. Russia’s strategic objective is to dominate the Black Sea region, and Moscow’s security strategy classifies NATO as a military threat to Russia’s security," Les said.
"Unlike the Baltic Sea region, in the Black Sea, Russia has a constant aggressive attitude. (...) Romania is included as a potential target for Russia’s capabilities of attack, being perceived as a NATO decision-making center. (...) Since the illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea, Russia has stepped up its aggressive actions in the Black Sea region, especially against Ukraine, but also against the allied presence in the area. It has increased its presence in the Black Sea as part of a coherent strategy, the military balance has been fundamentally changed in its favor, and Russia is already capable, if necessary, to prevent external military access to the Black Sea," said the Minister of National Defense.
"A passive, dissuasive attitude is no longer effective and we should use a firmer attitude in the region. A long-term allied strategy is needed to counter Russia’s hegemonic tendencies in the region and to strengthen the Alliance’s defense and the capacity and resistance of allies," Les said.
Asked why Romania would need to increase its military capability and deal with the potential aggressor Russia, the minister said that "collective defense" is needed, "capabilities that we put together to deal with such an aggressor".
NATO and EU officials, representatives of the institutions with responsibilities in the field of foreign relations and national security and academics are taking part in the international conference "Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum", which is taking place 12 - 14 June in Mamaia. At its third edition, the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum is organized by the New Strategy Center association, in partnership with the "Ovidius" University in Constanta and the Constanta Metropolitan Area.
