Bucharest Main Train Station To Be Modernized Ahead of EURO 2020



The main train station in capital Bucharest will be modernized ahead of the 2020 European football championship with more ample works to follow, transport minister Razvan Cuc said Friday. Bucharest Main Train Station To Be Modernized Ahead of EURO 2020.The main train station in capital Bucharest will be modernized ahead of the 2020 European football championship with more ample works to follow, transport minister Razvan Cuc said Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]