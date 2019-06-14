Continental Expands Iasi Offices in EUR27M Investment
Jun 14, 2019
Continental Expands Iasi Offices in EUR27M Investment.
German-held Continental has started works to expand its office building in Iasi, northeastern Romania, in a EUR27 million investment.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
Survey: Romania Among Top Ten Ice Cream Producers In EUMore than 200 ice cream manufacturers on the Romanian market place Romania, according to Eurostat data, on the tenth spot among ice cream producers in the European Union, with 47.8 million liters, says a Frames analysis.