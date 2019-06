Survey: Romania Among Top Ten Ice Cream Producers In EU



More than 200 ice cream manufacturers on the Romanian market place Romania, according to Eurostat data, on the tenth spot among ice cream producers in the European Union, with 47.8 million liters, says a Frames analysis.