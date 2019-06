EC: Romania Ranks Last In EU Regarding Research And Innovation Spending



European Commission official Aurora Mordonu on Friday said Romania ranks last in the European Union regarding expenses in the field of research and innovation, adding Romania did not even achieve a quarter of the target proposed, namely 2% of the GDP on research until (...)