Code Yellow of torrential rain, storms, hail in 32 counties, until 22:00hrs;heat discomfort in western, southern regions



The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Sunday a Code Yellow warning for torrential rain showers, storms and hail valid throughout this day in 32 counties, as well as an advisory of hot weather, thermal discomfort and unstable weather for the western and southern regions. According to the meteorologists, on Sunday, between 12:00hrs and 22:00hrs, most of the mountain area, as well as in Transylvania, northern Oltenia, most of Muntenia, southern Moldavia and western Dobrogea, and then in Crisana, Banat and Maramures, there will be intervals in which atmospheric instability will be accentuated and torrential rain showers, frequent lightning, wind intensifications, storms and hail will be reported. Water quantities will exceed 20 - 25 l / sqm and 40 - 50 l / sqm in isolated areas. On the other hand, on Sunday, between 12:00hrs and 22:00hrs, the weather will be hot and in isolated areas, namely in the western and southern regions excessive heat is to be reported. At noon, the thermal discomfort will be high and the temperature-humidity index (THI) will reach and slightly exceed the critical threshold of 80 units, especially in the plains areas. In the afternoon and evening, the weather will be unstable around the hill and mountain areas and locally in other regions. There will be intervals of rains and torrential downpour, electric discharges, wind intensifications, storms and hailstorms. In short intervals or by accumulation, water quantities will exceed 15 - 25 l / sqm and 35 - 40 l / sqm in isolated areas. Depending on the developments and intensity of the meteorological phenomena, the National Meteorological Administration will update these messages through advisories of immediate severe weather. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - editor: Rodica State)