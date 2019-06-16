PM Dancila sends congratulation, support message for Moldovan PM Sandu and invites her to Bucharest



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila conveyed to Prime Minister of the Republic of Molodva Maia Sandu a congratulation message, on behalf of Romania’s Government, for taking over the Prime Minister office. According to a Gov’t release on Sunday, Romania’s PM voiced her confidence that the Executive in Chisinau will continue the European journey of the Republic of Molodva, by successfully implementing the necessary reforms, the Association Agreement and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Areas with the European Union. Furthermore, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila reconfirmed the full availability of Romania’s Government to continue the Strategic Partnership for the European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, the essential basis of the bilateral relation between the two countries. "The prosperity, stability and security of the Republic of Molodva will be based on the Government’s responsibility, determination and strength to work. I believe it is essential that in your activity and that of your colleagues, the European commitment be maintained at a very high rate and our common, European values be promoted," PM Dancila underscored. The head of the Romanian Executive believes that it’s of major importance for the new Government of the Republic of Moldova to continue the standpoint regarding the settlement of the Transnistrian conflict, with the observance of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Molodva, within its internationally recognised borders and without affecting its pro-European course, according to the release. Moreover, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila extended an invitation to Prime Minister Maia Sandu to pay her first visit abroad, to Bucharest, as soon as possible, in view of continuing the tradition of the natural collaboration between Romania and the Republic of Moldova. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Oana Popescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) PM Dancila sends congratulation, support message for Moldovan PM Sandu and invites her to Bucharest.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila conveyed to Prime Minister of the Republic of Molodva Maia Sandu a congratulation message, on behalf of Romania’s Government, for taking over the Prime Minister office. According to a Gov’t release on Sunday, Romania’s PM voiced her confidence that the Executive in Chisinau will continue the European journey of the Republic of Molodva, by successfully implementing the necessary reforms, the Association Agreement and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Areas with the European Union. Furthermore, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila reconfirmed the full availability of Romania’s Government to continue the Strategic Partnership for the European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, the essential basis of the bilateral relation between the two countries. "The prosperity, stability and security of the Republic of Molodva will be based on the Government’s responsibility, determination and strength to work. I believe it is essential that in your activity and that of your colleagues, the European commitment be maintained at a very high rate and our common, European values be promoted," PM Dancila underscored. The head of the Romanian Executive believes that it’s of major importance for the new Government of the Republic of Moldova to continue the standpoint regarding the settlement of the Transnistrian conflict, with the observance of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Molodva, within its internationally recognised borders and without affecting its pro-European course, according to the release. Moreover, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila extended an invitation to Prime Minister Maia Sandu to pay her first visit abroad, to Bucharest, as soon as possible, in view of continuing the tradition of the natural collaboration between Romania and the Republic of Moldova. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Oana Popescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]