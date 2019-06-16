ForMin Melescanu to attend FAC meeting on Monday; meeting agenda includes situation in the Republic of Moldova



Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu will participate on Monday, 17 June, in the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Luxembourg, whose agenda also includes the situation in the Republic of Moldova. According to a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, the FAC meeting agenda will mainly focus on a discussion on the assessment of the implementation process of the European Union Global Strategy, in a joint format with the defence ministers. The foreign affairs ministers will discuss about ways to improve the effectiveness of the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) and tackle topical issues such as the situation in the Republic of Moldova and developments in Sudan. Within an informal lunch, the ministers will also exchange views regarding the developments in the Middle East, together with Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, according to the quoted source. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Rodica State)