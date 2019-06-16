 
Romaniapress.com

June 16, 2019

Over 241,000 new and second-hand vehicle registrations between January-May 2019 in Romania
Jun 16, 2019

Over 241,000 new and second-hand vehicle registrations between January-May 2019 in Romania.
The number of new and second-hand vehicle registrations in Romania reached 241,629 units in the first five months of 2019, out of which over 184,000 units were second-hand, according to the statistics with the Driving Licences and Vehicle Registration Directorate (DRPCIV), researched by AGERPRES. According to the data, between January and May 2019, the car registrations dropped by 1.31 percent compared to the same period of the last year. As part of this decrease, the total number of new car registrations stood at 57,538 units, up 20.30 percent over the first five months of 2018, when 47,827 units were registered. Moreover, of the total number of new car registrations registered from January to May 2019, most were Dacia - with 17,604 units, increasing by 39.81 percent against the same period of the previous year. In May 2019, the most demanded brands were Dacia with 3,286 units (+ 5.52 percent versus May 2018), Volkswagen (1,168 units, + 45.45 percent), Skoda (1,151 units, +4.07 percent), Renault (1,039 units, + 35.99 percent) and Ford (855 units, -12.67 percent). At the same time, the lowest frequency of new car registrations in May 2019 was recorded in the following brands: Alfa Romeo (10 units), Lada, Lamborghini and Subaru (3 units each) and Ferrari (2 units). In respect to the registrations of second-hand cars, the DRPCIV data showed a decline of registrations in the reference period, up to 184,091 units compared to 197,010 units recorded between January and May 2018. Most registrations in this category were for: Volkswagen - with 45,089 units (-9.45 percent compared with the similar period of 2018), BMW (18,521 units, + 0.29 percent), Audi (17,336 units, 5.35 percent), Opel (16,915 units, -21.30 percent), Ford (15,391 units, -15.77 percent) and Mercedes-Benz (10,261 units, + 1.33 percent). The DRPCIV data, published in mid-May 2019, showed that the national car fleet of Romania reached, at the end of 2018, almost 8.20 million vehicles, up 7.30 percent over the previous year, when over 7.635 million units were recorded. In this regard, out of the vehicles registered at national level, 1,381,620 were registered in Bucharest, with the latter recording a jump of 4.64 percent against 2017. At the same time, in Bucharest, the number of vehicles registered on 31 December 2018 reached over 1.106 million units, with most of them (610,765 units) running on gasoline. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Who Owns Banca Transilvania: Pillar II Pension Funds and SIFs Hold 30.5% in Largest Bank in Romania The largest local institutional investors – the Pillar II pension funds, the SIF (regional investment funds) and Fondul Proprietatea, have 3.16 billion lei (EUR669 million) invested in Petrom (18.6% of its share capital), RON2.9 billion in Banca Transilvania (30.5%) and RON1.5 billion in BRD (...)

Rodbun Expects RON600M Revenue and At Least 30% Growth in 2019 Rodbun Grup, one of the largest Romanian agricultural businesses, which has input wholesale and grain trading operations, posted about 450 million lei (EUR95 milion) revenue in 2018, 32% more than in 2017. The officials of the group say they want to keep the same growth rate this year, (...)

Carrefour Anchors More Than Half of Malls in Romania, Auchan Ranks Second More than half of the 64 malls and shopping centers in Romania analyzed by ZF have a Carrefour store as an anchor, be it a hypermarket or a supermarket. Second most popular anchor is Auchan, with 14 stores.

Meteorologists continue to issue Code Orange advisories of torrential rain,storms,hail;localities of nine counties under the warning The meteorologists continue to issue Code Orange advisories of torrential rain showers, storms and hail, with the last six warnings valid within the next hour for the localities of the following counties: Brasov, Mures, Harghita, Valcea, Arad, Timis, Caras-Severin and Hunedoara. According to (...)

ForMin Melescanu to attend FAC meeting on Monday; meeting agenda includes situation in the Republic of Moldova Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu will participate on Monday, 17 June, in the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Luxembourg, whose agenda also includes the situation in the Republic of Moldova. According to a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES on (...)

Code Yellow of torrential rain, storms, hail in 32 counties, until 22:00hrs;heat discomfort in western, southern regions The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Sunday a Code Yellow warning for torrential rain showers, storms and hail valid throughout this day in 32 counties, as well as an advisory of hot weather, thermal discomfort and unstable weather for the western and southern regions. (...)

PM Dancila sends congratulation, support message for Moldovan PM Sandu and invites her to Bucharest Prime Minister Viorica Dancila conveyed to Prime Minister of the Republic of Molodva Maia Sandu a congratulation message, on behalf of Romania&#39;s Government, for taking over the Prime Minister office. According to a Gov&#39;t release on Sunday, Romania&#39;s PM voiced her (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |