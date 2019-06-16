Meteorologists continue to issue Code Orange advisories of torrential rain,storms,hail;localities of nine counties under the warning



The meteorologists continue to issue Code Orange advisories of torrential rain showers, storms and hail, with the last six warnings valid within the next hour for the localities of the following counties: Brasov, Mures, Harghita, Valcea, Arad, Timis, Caras-Severin and Hunedoara. According to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), in these areas torrential rain showers will be reported, which will accumulate over 35 - 40 l / sqm, as well as storms, electric discharges, hail of small and medium size. Advisories of immediate dangerous phenomena (nowcasting) are issued for a period of maximum six hours, the ANM mentions. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - editor: Rodica State) Meteorologists continue to issue Code Orange advisories of torrential rain,storms,hail;localities of nine counties under the warning.The meteorologists continue to issue Code Orange advisories of torrential rain showers, storms and hail, with the last six warnings valid within the next hour for the localities of the following counties: Brasov, Mures, Harghita, Valcea, Arad, Timis, Caras-Severin and Hunedoara. According to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), in these areas torrential rain showers will be reported, which will accumulate over 35 - 40 l / sqm, as well as storms, electric discharges, hail of small and medium size. Advisories of immediate dangerous phenomena (nowcasting) are issued for a period of maximum six hours, the ANM mentions. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]