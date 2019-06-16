|
Carrefour Anchors More Than Half of Malls in Romania, Auchan Ranks Second
Jun 16, 2019
More than half of the 64 malls and shopping centers in Romania analyzed by ZF have a Carrefour store as an anchor, be it a hypermarket or a supermarket. Second most popular anchor is Auchan, with 14 stores.
