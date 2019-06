Who Owns Banca Transilvania: Pillar II Pension Funds and SIFs Hold 30.5% in Largest Bank in Romania



The largest local institutional investors – the Pillar II pension funds, the SIF (regional investment funds) and Fondul Proprietatea, have 3.16 billion lei (EUR669 million) invested in Petrom (18.6% of its share capital), RON2.9 billion in Banca Transilvania (30.5%) and RON1.5 billion in BRD (...) Who Owns Banca Transilvania: Pillar II Pension Funds and SIFs Hold 30.5% in Largest Bank in Romania.