Rodbun Expects RON600M Revenue and At Least 30% Growth in 2019



Rodbun Grup, one of the largest Romanian agricultural businesses, which has input wholesale and grain trading operations, posted about 450 million lei (EUR95 milion) revenue in 2018, 32% more than in 2017. The officials of the group say they want to keep the same growth rate this year, (...) Rodbun Expects RON600M Revenue and At Least 30% Growth in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]