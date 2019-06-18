24% Stock Market Gains for Those Undeterred by Ordinance 114 Introducing Taxation Changes



Investors on the Romanian stock market that started buying on December 19, 2018, one day after the Finance Ministry announced the passing of the Ordinance 114 introducing tax changes, without any prior debate, have since gained 24% if looking at the BET-TR index, which tracks the price of first (...)