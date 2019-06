Unirea Shopping Center Switches to RON23M Profit in 2018



Unirea Shopping Center (SCDM.RO), which operates two retail centers in Bucharest and Brasov, posted a profit of RON23.2 million in 2018, compared with a loss of RON34.8 million in 2017, after cutting back ion exploitation and financial (...) Unirea Shopping Center Switches to RON23M Profit in 2018.Unirea Shopping Center (SCDM.RO), which operates two retail centers in Bucharest and Brasov, posted a profit of RON23.2 million in 2018, compared with a loss of RON34.8 million in 2017, after cutting back ion exploitation and financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]