Futureal: After Residential Investments in Romania, We’ll Add Office Space and Retail



Whenever it enters a new market, Hungary’s Futureal group starts with the residential division – Cordia and then the main company, which develops shopping centers and office buildings. The same goes for Romania, too. Futureal: After Residential Investments in Romania, We’ll Add Office Space and Retail.Whenever it enters a new market, Hungary’s Futureal group starts with the residential division – Cordia and then the main company, which develops shopping centers and office buildings. The same goes for Romania, too. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]