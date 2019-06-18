Censure motion/ PM Dancila to the Opposition: "Do you really want to come to governing?"



The text of the censure motion contains "mystification of truth" and doesn’t have not even a constructive idea that can "bring the improvement of the current act of governance" to the benefit of Romanians, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday in the debate of the censure motion called "The Dancila Government must be dismissed! No OUGs [Emergency Government Ordinances - e.n.], no access password and no queues for voting ." "It is the third time when I come because of a censure motion and I see the same approach from the Opposition: mystification of truth, the lack of a viable solution for the Romanians and Romania, the supremacy of insults to the common sense politics. I have read the text of this censure motion in hope of finding at least a constructive idea that will bring the improvement of the act of governance to the benefit of society. I have not found it. In fact, the entire text of the censure motion shows only one thing: the Opposition’s incapacity to deliver a serious project for the good of this country. It’s obvious that you don’t represent an alternative to the governing. I’m asking you with all honesty: do you really want to come to govern, do you really want to change this government until the next elections? I know that you don’t. I haven’t seen (...) not even a beneficial measure for the Romanians, not a concrete idea about the functioning of the economy in the interests of the citizens. However, I have seen in the public statements of the leaders, many metaphors and slogans, I’ve seen that you want to cut farmers’ subsidies. (...) You want to lay people off, remove vacation vouchers, reduce and cut. What do you propose to Romanians, what will they gain by you possibly coming to governing? Slogans?," Dancila stated in the Parliament plenary sitting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) Censure motion/ PM Dancila to the Opposition: "Do you really want to come to governing?".The text of the censure motion contains "mystification of truth" and doesn’t have not even a constructive idea that can "bring the improvement of the current act of governance" to the benefit of Romanians, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday in the debate of the censure motion called "The Dancila Government must be dismissed! No OUGs [Emergency Government Ordinances - e.n.], no access password and no queues for voting ." "It is the third time when I come because of a censure motion and I see the same approach from the Opposition: mystification of truth, the lack of a viable solution for the Romanians and Romania, the supremacy of insults to the common sense politics. I have read the text of this censure motion in hope of finding at least a constructive idea that will bring the improvement of the act of governance to the benefit of society. I have not found it. In fact, the entire text of the censure motion shows only one thing: the Opposition’s incapacity to deliver a serious project for the good of this country. It’s obvious that you don’t represent an alternative to the governing. I’m asking you with all honesty: do you really want to come to govern, do you really want to change this government until the next elections? I know that you don’t. I haven’t seen (...) not even a beneficial measure for the Romanians, not a concrete idea about the functioning of the economy in the interests of the citizens. However, I have seen in the public statements of the leaders, many metaphors and slogans, I’ve seen that you want to cut farmers’ subsidies. (...) You want to lay people off, remove vacation vouchers, reduce and cut. What do you propose to Romanians, what will they gain by you possibly coming to governing? Slogans?," Dancila stated in the Parliament plenary sitting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Inditex Group Sales in Romania Up Almost 10% to RON1.7B in 2018 Spain’s Inditex group ended 2018 with 1.7 billion lei (EUR370 million) sales in Romania, almost 10% higher than in 2017. All its eight fashion brands saw a rise in sales by 2% (Bershka) to 33% (Uterque).



Footwear Retailer Benvenuti Sees RON130.5M Sales in 2018 Footwear retailer Benvenuti posted 130.5 million lei (EUR28 milion) sales last year, up about 5% over the previous year, ZF has found from Finance Ministry data.



Adriean Videanu Plans to Build Mixed-Use Real Estate Project Near Marriott Hotel in Bucharest At a time when real estate investments are in full bloom, Adriean Videanu, former economy minister in the Boc government and former Bucharest mayor, has applied for a zoning permit for a project set to include both office space and apartments near the center of the city and the JW Marriott (...)



Austria's XXXLutz Invests EUR5M In 12,000-Sqm Store In Oradea Austrian furniture and home decor retailer XXXLutz, with annual sales of EUR4.65 billion, will be opening its second store in Romania, under the Mömax brand, in western city of Oradea, by the end of 2019, within an investment of EUR5 (...)



Banca Transilvania Renews Mandates Of Management Body Members The Board of Directors of Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania by assets, on Tuesday renewed the mandates of the members of its management body, considering they were about to expire, the lender said in an announcement on the stock (...)



#Romania2019.eu/Minister-delegate Ciamba chairs the GAC meeting discussing negotiating box for Multiannual Financial Framework Romania's Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba on Tuesday chaired the last General Affairs Council (GAC) meeting under the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council. According to a press statement released by the Foreign Ministry (MAE), a main item on the agenda was the (...)



Parliament defeats no-confidence motion (official) Parliament on Tuesday defeated a no-confidence motion called "The Dancila Government must be dismissed! No emergency ordinances, no passwords, no lines for voting." The motion received 200 yeses, 7 noes and 3 abstentions, short of 233 yeses needed to pass. "The no-confidence (...)

