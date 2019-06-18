In meeting with AG Barr, PM Dancila mentions her gov’t determination to strengthen relations with US



At a meeting on Tuesday with visiting US Attorney General William Barr, Romania’s Prime Minister Viorica Dancila voiced the determination of her government to strengthen relations with the USA, with Romania being a supporter of co-operation between the United States and the European Union. "The Romanian government and the Romanian society are deeply attached to the European and Western values. To the Romanians and their national government, the future of our country is in the European Union, along with its strategic partners, with the US being a priority," Dancila is quoted as saying in a press statement released by the Romanian Government. During the meeting, Dancila called for the US Attorney General’s support for the inclusion of Romania in the Visa Waver Program, an issue under the attention of Romanian authorities. She also pointed out that the Romanian Government is committed to finding the best solutions for the further reform of the judiciary and criminal legislation, in line with Romania’s international commitments, but also with recommendations in the report on Romania’s progress under the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), the Venice Commission and GRECO, as well as the US recommendations. At the same time, Romania is committed to continuing its strategic partnership with the US in the field of international judicial co-operation in criminal matters and to intensifying such co-operation through a continuous dialogue and a positive approach. As holder of the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, Romania will host on June 19 a meeting of the US and EU justice and home affairs ministers, to be attended by Barr. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) In meeting with AG Barr, PM Dancila mentions her gov’t determination to strengthen relations with US.At a meeting on Tuesday with visiting US Attorney General William Barr, Romania’s Prime Minister Viorica Dancila voiced the determination of her government to strengthen relations with the USA, with Romania being a supporter of co-operation between the United States and the European Union. "The Romanian government and the Romanian society are deeply attached to the European and Western values. To the Romanians and their national government, the future of our country is in the European Union, along with its strategic partners, with the US being a priority," Dancila is quoted as saying in a press statement released by the Romanian Government. During the meeting, Dancila called for the US Attorney General’s support for the inclusion of Romania in the Visa Waver Program, an issue under the attention of Romanian authorities. She also pointed out that the Romanian Government is committed to finding the best solutions for the further reform of the judiciary and criminal legislation, in line with Romania’s international commitments, but also with recommendations in the report on Romania’s progress under the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), the Venice Commission and GRECO, as well as the US recommendations. At the same time, Romania is committed to continuing its strategic partnership with the US in the field of international judicial co-operation in criminal matters and to intensifying such co-operation through a continuous dialogue and a positive approach. As holder of the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, Romania will host on June 19 a meeting of the US and EU justice and home affairs ministers, to be attended by Barr. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Inditex Group Sales in Romania Up Almost 10% to RON1.7B in 2018 Spain’s Inditex group ended 2018 with 1.7 billion lei (EUR370 million) sales in Romania, almost 10% higher than in 2017. All its eight fashion brands saw a rise in sales by 2% (Bershka) to 33% (Uterque).



Footwear Retailer Benvenuti Sees RON130.5M Sales in 2018 Footwear retailer Benvenuti posted 130.5 million lei (EUR28 milion) sales last year, up about 5% over the previous year, ZF has found from Finance Ministry data.



Adriean Videanu Plans to Build Mixed-Use Real Estate Project Near Marriott Hotel in Bucharest At a time when real estate investments are in full bloom, Adriean Videanu, former economy minister in the Boc government and former Bucharest mayor, has applied for a zoning permit for a project set to include both office space and apartments near the center of the city and the JW Marriott (...)



Austria's XXXLutz Invests EUR5M In 12,000-Sqm Store In Oradea Austrian furniture and home decor retailer XXXLutz, with annual sales of EUR4.65 billion, will be opening its second store in Romania, under the Mömax brand, in western city of Oradea, by the end of 2019, within an investment of EUR5 (...)



Banca Transilvania Renews Mandates Of Management Body Members The Board of Directors of Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania by assets, on Tuesday renewed the mandates of the members of its management body, considering they were about to expire, the lender said in an announcement on the stock (...)



#Romania2019.eu/Minister-delegate Ciamba chairs the GAC meeting discussing negotiating box for Multiannual Financial Framework Romania's Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba on Tuesday chaired the last General Affairs Council (GAC) meeting under the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council. According to a press statement released by the Foreign Ministry (MAE), a main item on the agenda was the (...)



Parliament defeats no-confidence motion (official) Parliament on Tuesday defeated a no-confidence motion called "The Dancila Government must be dismissed! No emergency ordinances, no passwords, no lines for voting." The motion received 200 yeses, 7 noes and 3 abstentions, short of 233 yeses needed to pass. "The no-confidence (...)

