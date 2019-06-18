Iohannis-Barr meeting: Barr underscores Romania remaining ally respecting rule of law



President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday welcomed to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace US Attorney General William Barr, with the latter underscoring the importance of Romania remaining a predictable, stable and accountable ally that promotes democratic values and the rule of law. "The US official expressed great appreciation for the solidity of the strategic partnership with Romania, which is the most trusted ally of the US in the region, with bilateral relations that are very close not only in terms of defence and security co-operation, but also in terms of law enforcement, including the cyberspace. The US Attorney General highlighted the importance of Romania remaining a predictable, stable and responsible ally that observes and promotes democratic values and the rule of law. In this context, Attorney General William Barr expressed his strong appreciation and support of the United States of America for the firm stance and strong efforts of President Klaus Iohannis in supporting the rule of law, combating corruption and strengthening an independent, fair and transparent judiciary to the benefit of citizens," the Presidential Administration said in a press statement. According to the same source, Iohannis praised the substance and dynamics of the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States, which has become increasingly strong in recent years, reiterating Romania’s and his personal consistent commitment to deepening all the dimensions of the partnership: politics, defence and security, but also in the field of legal co-operation and the rule of law. He also pointed to the need for economic co-operation to reach the same level of excellence. "The President of Romania mentioned the recent European elections and a referendum on justice matters that demonstrated that Romanian citizens are deeply attached to democratic values and they understand the importance of an independent and efficient judiciary, without which there can be no functional democracy," according to the Presidential Administration. Barr and Iohannis also exchanged views on the excellent results of the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council and the prospects for trade negotiations between the European Union and the United States of America. US ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm was among the members of the US Attorney General’s retinue. Presidential advisers Bogdan Aurescu, Ion Oprisor and Mihaela Ciochina and senior officials Madalina Dobrovolschi and Daniela Barsan attended as part of President Iohannis’s retinue. Barr came to Romania to participate in an EU-US ministerial meeting of the Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) council, organised by the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) Photo source: presidency.ro Iohannis-Barr meeting: Barr underscores Romania remaining ally respecting rule of law.President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday welcomed to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace US Attorney General William Barr, with the latter underscoring the importance of Romania remaining a predictable, stable and accountable ally that promotes democratic values and the rule of law. "The US official expressed great appreciation for the solidity of the strategic partnership with Romania, which is the most trusted ally of the US in the region, with bilateral relations that are very close not only in terms of defence and security co-operation, but also in terms of law enforcement, including the cyberspace. The US Attorney General highlighted the importance of Romania remaining a predictable, stable and responsible ally that observes and promotes democratic values and the rule of law. In this context, Attorney General William Barr expressed his strong appreciation and support of the United States of America for the firm stance and strong efforts of President Klaus Iohannis in supporting the rule of law, combating corruption and strengthening an independent, fair and transparent judiciary to the benefit of citizens," the Presidential Administration said in a press statement. According to the same source, Iohannis praised the substance and dynamics of the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States, which has become increasingly strong in recent years, reiterating Romania’s and his personal consistent commitment to deepening all the dimensions of the partnership: politics, defence and security, but also in the field of legal co-operation and the rule of law. He also pointed to the need for economic co-operation to reach the same level of excellence. "The President of Romania mentioned the recent European elections and a referendum on justice matters that demonstrated that Romanian citizens are deeply attached to democratic values and they understand the importance of an independent and efficient judiciary, without which there can be no functional democracy," according to the Presidential Administration. Barr and Iohannis also exchanged views on the excellent results of the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council and the prospects for trade negotiations between the European Union and the United States of America. US ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm was among the members of the US Attorney General’s retinue. Presidential advisers Bogdan Aurescu, Ion Oprisor and Mihaela Ciochina and senior officials Madalina Dobrovolschi and Daniela Barsan attended as part of President Iohannis’s retinue. Barr came to Romania to participate in an EU-US ministerial meeting of the Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) council, organised by the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) Photo source: presidency.ro [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Inditex Group Sales in Romania Up Almost 10% to RON1.7B in 2018 Spain’s Inditex group ended 2018 with 1.7 billion lei (EUR370 million) sales in Romania, almost 10% higher than in 2017. All its eight fashion brands saw a rise in sales by 2% (Bershka) to 33% (Uterque).



Footwear Retailer Benvenuti Sees RON130.5M Sales in 2018 Footwear retailer Benvenuti posted 130.5 million lei (EUR28 milion) sales last year, up about 5% over the previous year, ZF has found from Finance Ministry data.



Adriean Videanu Plans to Build Mixed-Use Real Estate Project Near Marriott Hotel in Bucharest At a time when real estate investments are in full bloom, Adriean Videanu, former economy minister in the Boc government and former Bucharest mayor, has applied for a zoning permit for a project set to include both office space and apartments near the center of the city and the JW Marriott (...)



Austria's XXXLutz Invests EUR5M In 12,000-Sqm Store In Oradea Austrian furniture and home decor retailer XXXLutz, with annual sales of EUR4.65 billion, will be opening its second store in Romania, under the Mömax brand, in western city of Oradea, by the end of 2019, within an investment of EUR5 (...)



Banca Transilvania Renews Mandates Of Management Body Members The Board of Directors of Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania by assets, on Tuesday renewed the mandates of the members of its management body, considering they were about to expire, the lender said in an announcement on the stock (...)



#Romania2019.eu/Minister-delegate Ciamba chairs the GAC meeting discussing negotiating box for Multiannual Financial Framework Romania's Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba on Tuesday chaired the last General Affairs Council (GAC) meeting under the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council. According to a press statement released by the Foreign Ministry (MAE), a main item on the agenda was the (...)



Parliament defeats no-confidence motion (official) Parliament on Tuesday defeated a no-confidence motion called "The Dancila Government must be dismissed! No emergency ordinances, no passwords, no lines for voting." The motion received 200 yeses, 7 noes and 3 abstentions, short of 233 yeses needed to pass. "The no-confidence (...)

