Romania Ranks 1st In EU By New Car Registrations In January-May 2019, With 20.3% Growth



Romania reported 57,538 new car registrations in January-May 2019, seeing the biggest growth in the European Union, of 20.3%, compared with the same period in 2018, according to data released Tuesday by the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (...) Romania Ranks 1st In EU By New Car Registrations In January-May 2019, With 20.3% Growth.Romania reported 57,538 new car registrations in January-May 2019, seeing the biggest growth in the European Union, of 20.3%, compared with the same period in 2018, according to data released Tuesday by the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]