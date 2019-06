Romania's Social Democratic Government survives censure motion



Romanian MPs voted on Tuesday against a censure motion submitted by the opposition against the Social Democratic (PSD)-led government of Viorica Dancila. The bill, aimed mainly at keeping the PSD executive in check, was predicted to fail well in advance.