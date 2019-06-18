​Top former member of Romanian govt Valcov placed under judicial control



Romanian prosecutors have placed a top former aide of Romanian PM Viorica Dancila under judicial control for revealing secrets against the interest of national security. Darius Valcov, seen as the brains behind the government plans including a lot of controversial economic measures adopted by the Social Democratic (PSD) government, is targeted after he published on Facebook a secret protocol between the Prosecutor General’s Office and the National Intelligence Service. ​Top former member of Romanian govt Valcov placed under judicial control.Romanian prosecutors have placed a top former aide of Romanian PM Viorica Dancila under judicial control for revealing secrets against the interest of national security. Darius Valcov, seen as the brains behind the government plans including a lot of controversial economic measures adopted by the Social Democratic (PSD) government, is targeted after he published on Facebook a secret protocol between the Prosecutor General’s Office and the National Intelligence Service. [Read the article in HotNews]