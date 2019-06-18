Parliament defeats no-confidence motion (official)



Parliament on Tuesday defeated a no-confidence motion called "The Dancila Government must be dismissed! No emergency ordinances, no passwords, no lines for voting." The motion received 200 yeses, 7 noes and 3 abstentions, short of 233 yeses needed to pass. "The no-confidence motion failed to garner the yes votes needed to pass," said Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)