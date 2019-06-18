SIF Oltenia Head Buys RON420,000 Worth Of Fund’s Shares In A Single Trading Session
Jun 18, 2019
SIF Oltenia Head Buys RON420,000 Worth Of Fund’s Shares In A Single Trading Session.
Tudor Ciurezu, the executive president of regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO), has bought a package of 200,000 shares on Friday, June 14, 2019, at a price of RON2.099 per unit, according to stock market data released Tuesday. The transaction reached nearly RON420,000, according to ZF (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]