SIF Oltenia Head Buys RON420,000 Worth Of Fund’s Shares In A Single Trading Session



Tudor Ciurezu, the executive president of regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO), has bought a package of 200,000 shares on Friday, June 14, 2019, at a price of RON2.099 per unit, according to stock market data released Tuesday. The transaction reached nearly RON420,000, according to ZF (...) SIF Oltenia Head Buys RON420,000 Worth Of Fund’s Shares In A Single Trading Session.Tudor Ciurezu, the executive president of regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO), has bought a package of 200,000 shares on Friday, June 14, 2019, at a price of RON2.099 per unit, according to stock market data released Tuesday. The transaction reached nearly RON420,000, according to ZF (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]