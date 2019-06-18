#Romania2019.eu/Minister-delegate Ciamba chairs the GAC meeting discussing negotiating box for Multiannual Financial Framework



Romania’s Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba on Tuesday chaired the last General Affairs Council (GAC) meeting under the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council. According to a press statement released by the Foreign Ministry (MAE), a main item on the agenda was the political debate on the future Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, a priority file under the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union that has been a constant item on the agenda of all General Affairs Council (GAC) meetings of the past six months. At the Luxembourg meeting, Ciamba and his counterparts discussed the future Multiannual Financial Framework under the revised Negotiating Box prepared by the Romanian EU Council Presidency as a result of the consistent efforts deployed in the first half of 2019. MAE says that Romania, as the Presidency of the EU Council, reached agreements on 10 sectoral proposals of the Multiannual Financial Framework, ensuring that the future budget is built on the European Union’s Strategic Agenda, also focusing on new technologies. "Discussions at today’s meeting reflected the progress made this half-year, thus being a coherent basis for the forthcoming Finnish Presidency of the EU Council to pursue these efforts with the aim of facilitating an operational agreement at the time deemed appropriate by the EU heads of state or government," Ciamba said at the end of the talks on the subject. MAE underlines that the revised version of the negotiating box prepared by the Romanian Presidency was design to reflect in a balanced and fair manner the main political aspects that will underpin the architecture of the future multiannual budget of the European Union. According to MAE, the ministers at the Luxembourg meeting commended the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council for its efforts to manage negotiations during this half-year, which led to the presentation of this negotiating box based on the elements of interest highlighted by the member states during the discussions. The heads of delegations from the net contributing member states, as well as from net beneficiary countries highlighted many positive elements in the negotiating document presented by the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council, while also referring to elements on which additional discussions are needed based on the options reflected in the document. "Today’s exchange of views is a positive signal of the shared interest of all member states in advancing negotiations on this strategic file with a view to ensuring a timely and proper implementation of the future Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) #Romania2019.eu/Minister-delegate Ciamba chairs the GAC meeting discussing negotiating box for Multiannual Financial Framework.Romania’s Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba on Tuesday chaired the last General Affairs Council (GAC) meeting under the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council. According to a press statement released by the Foreign Ministry (MAE), a main item on the agenda was the political debate on the future Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, a priority file under the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union that has been a constant item on the agenda of all General Affairs Council (GAC) meetings of the past six months. At the Luxembourg meeting, Ciamba and his counterparts discussed the future Multiannual Financial Framework under the revised Negotiating Box prepared by the Romanian EU Council Presidency as a result of the consistent efforts deployed in the first half of 2019. MAE says that Romania, as the Presidency of the EU Council, reached agreements on 10 sectoral proposals of the Multiannual Financial Framework, ensuring that the future budget is built on the European Union’s Strategic Agenda, also focusing on new technologies. "Discussions at today’s meeting reflected the progress made this half-year, thus being a coherent basis for the forthcoming Finnish Presidency of the EU Council to pursue these efforts with the aim of facilitating an operational agreement at the time deemed appropriate by the EU heads of state or government," Ciamba said at the end of the talks on the subject. MAE underlines that the revised version of the negotiating box prepared by the Romanian Presidency was design to reflect in a balanced and fair manner the main political aspects that will underpin the architecture of the future multiannual budget of the European Union. According to MAE, the ministers at the Luxembourg meeting commended the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council for its efforts to manage negotiations during this half-year, which led to the presentation of this negotiating box based on the elements of interest highlighted by the member states during the discussions. The heads of delegations from the net contributing member states, as well as from net beneficiary countries highlighted many positive elements in the negotiating document presented by the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council, while also referring to elements on which additional discussions are needed based on the options reflected in the document. "Today’s exchange of views is a positive signal of the shared interest of all member states in advancing negotiations on this strategic file with a view to ensuring a timely and proper implementation of the future Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Inditex Group Sales in Romania Up Almost 10% to RON1.7B in 2018 Spain’s Inditex group ended 2018 with 1.7 billion lei (EUR370 million) sales in Romania, almost 10% higher than in 2017. All its eight fashion brands saw a rise in sales by 2% (Bershka) to 33% (Uterque).



Footwear Retailer Benvenuti Sees RON130.5M Sales in 2018 Footwear retailer Benvenuti posted 130.5 million lei (EUR28 milion) sales last year, up about 5% over the previous year, ZF has found from Finance Ministry data.



Adriean Videanu Plans to Build Mixed-Use Real Estate Project Near Marriott Hotel in Bucharest At a time when real estate investments are in full bloom, Adriean Videanu, former economy minister in the Boc government and former Bucharest mayor, has applied for a zoning permit for a project set to include both office space and apartments near the center of the city and the JW Marriott (...)



Austria's XXXLutz Invests EUR5M In 12,000-Sqm Store In Oradea Austrian furniture and home decor retailer XXXLutz, with annual sales of EUR4.65 billion, will be opening its second store in Romania, under the Mömax brand, in western city of Oradea, by the end of 2019, within an investment of EUR5 (...)



Banca Transilvania Renews Mandates Of Management Body Members The Board of Directors of Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania by assets, on Tuesday renewed the mandates of the members of its management body, considering they were about to expire, the lender said in an announcement on the stock (...)



Parliament defeats no-confidence motion (official) Parliament on Tuesday defeated a no-confidence motion called "The Dancila Government must be dismissed! No emergency ordinances, no passwords, no lines for voting." The motion received 200 yeses, 7 noes and 3 abstentions, short of 233 yeses needed to pass. "The no-confidence (...)



Romania's Social Democratic Government survives censure motion Romanian MPs voted on Tuesday against a censure motion submitted by the opposition against the Social Democratic (PSD)-led government of Viorica Dancila. The bill, aimed mainly at keeping the PSD executive in check, was predicted to fail well in (...)

