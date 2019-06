Banca Transilvania Renews Mandates Of Management Body Members



The Board of Directors of Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania by assets, on Tuesday renewed the mandates of the members of its management body, considering they were about to expire, the lender said in an announcement on the stock (...) Banca Transilvania Renews Mandates Of Management Body Members.The Board of Directors of Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania by assets, on Tuesday renewed the mandates of the members of its management body, considering they were about to expire, the lender said in an announcement on the stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]