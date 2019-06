Footwear Retailer Benvenuti Sees RON130.5M Sales in 2018



Footwear retailer Benvenuti posted 130.5 million lei (EUR28 milion) sales last year, up about 5% over the previous year, ZF has found from Finance Ministry data.