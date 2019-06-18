 
June 18, 2019

Adriean Videanu Plans to Build Mixed-Use Real Estate Project Near Marriott Hotel in Bucharest
At a time when real estate investments are in full bloom, Adriean Videanu, former economy minister in the Boc government and former Bucharest mayor, has applied for a zoning permit for a project set to include both office space and apartments near the center of the city and the JW Marriott (...)

