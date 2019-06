Inditex Group Sales in Romania Up Almost 10% to RON1.7B in 2018



Spain's Inditex group ended 2018 with 1.7 billion lei (EUR370 million) sales in Romania, almost 10% higher than in 2017. All its eight fashion brands saw a rise in sales by 2% (Bershka) to 33% (Uterque). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]