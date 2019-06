5 to go Coffee Shop Chain Expands to Brico Depot Stores



Romanian coffee shop chain 5 to go continues its expansion plan and has opened its first unit within a DIY store within a partnership with Brico Depot Baneasa in Bucharest. 5 to go Coffee Shop Chain Expands to Brico Depot Stores.Romanian coffee shop chain 5 to go continues its expansion plan and has opened its first unit within a DIY store within a partnership with Brico Depot Baneasa in Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]