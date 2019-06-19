Dancila says PSD will field presidential candidate who polls show as favorite



The Social Democratic Party's presidential candidate will be decided after the party's congress, Premier Viorica Dancila announced on Tuesday, adding that the party is determined to win this election and therefore, several opinion polls will be conducted before the Social Democrats select their nominee for the presidential race. Dancila mentioned that talks will also take place before the congress, for getting to know potential candidates, and that the PSD will run opinion polls so that the candidate with the best chances to win the presidential election is picked. "We cannot field a candidate who the polls show has no chance. We have to go with a candidate who, apart from having the support of the party, of the party's chairperson and of the Premier, is capable to generate a wave of confidence. The selection of the candidate will be made by several polls, where we will introduce both fellow party members who want to run for President, but independent candidates as well, we'll see what the optimal solution is so that we have the most chances," Viorica Dancila told private broadcaster Romania TV. She mentioned that no vetting has yet taken place as regards potential candidates who are not party members and who might be included in the PSD polls, and that the decision will be taken after she discusses with her Social Democratic colleagues. "We haven't discussed about anyone until now, we have only discussed candidates from the party - so far Serban Nicolae has voiced his willingness to run. We'll see what other colleagues intend, so that starting next week we are able to kick off the opinion polls and see the outcomes, who has the best chances. (...) And we will run the final polls with the top three hopefuls, for us to be certain that we make the best pick," Dancila said. She mentioned that she doesn't want to run for President, and that she could best help a candidate from her position as Prime Minister. "We want to have our presidential nominee at the end of July or in early August," Dancila said, mentioning that signature collecting in support of the PSD presidential candidate will start on August 11. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Blada, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

