Pension bill to clear Chamber as gov’t says it has money to cover promised pension increases



The Pension bill will clear the Chamber of Deputies, and the absence of Social Democratic Party (main ruling PSD, ed. n.) senators from a plenary Senate session on Wednesday, where the bill was defeated, will be analysed, has said PM Viorica Dancila, criticising at the same time the Opposition dealing with the bill. "These things show first of all the way they approach the pension law. The Opposition - (...) accuses the government of certain things, living standards, shows the care they have for retirees, but today they have voted against the pension bill. I do not think double standard is acceptable to pensioners. I think we will have the necessary quorum and in the Chamber of Deputies to pass the pension bill," Dancila said at the PSD headquarters. "We have always kept our promises to pensioners. If we were unable by law we would issue emergency ordinances. On September 1, the pensioners will have the pension point increased and we will pass the pension law through the Chamber of Deputies," Dancila added. In his turn, Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici said that the amounts needed for the promises to be met from September 1 are included in the national budget. "You know very well that this year we have included the necessary sums so that the promised raises in pensions may happen as from September 1. Probably in September, when a new parliamentary session starts, the bill will be debated and it will clear Parliament," said Teodorovici. He also mentioned that the budgetary impact of the bill had been accounted for.AGERPRES(RO - authors: Catalina Matei, George Banciulea, editors: Florin Marin, Mariana Nica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Maria Voican)