Regina Maria Acquires Genetic Center, Present In Bucharest And Cluj



Regina Maria, the second largest player on the Romanian private medical services market, has acquired Genetic Center, which consists of two genetic testing laboratories in capital Bucharest and the city of Cluj, and several blood drawing centers in other Romanian cities and towns, according to Ziarul Financiar.