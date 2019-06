83 Startups To Get Over EUR3M Funding Through Factory By Raiffeisen Bank Program



83 startups in Romania are to get funding of over EUR3 million through the factory by Raiffeisen Bank program, which was developed by the lender and has reached its second edition this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]