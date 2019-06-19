President urges gov’t to fast track bill on appropriate administrative measures for elections



President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday urged the government to fast track a bill that could be adopted by Parliament by the end of the current parliamentary session and that could set forth "appropriate electoral administrative measures," starting with the presidential election this year. "I am urging the government to fast track a bill that could be adopted by Parliament before the end of the current parliamentary session to propose appropriate administrative measures, starting with the presidential election this autumn. I am asking parliamentary formations and parties to deploy all efforts to ensure that the bill fully respects the standards of electoral conduct and the legal requirements in the matter, so that instances the likes of the ones in the May [26] elections are avoided. If need be, I will require, in accordance with my constitutional powers, Parliament to convene in an extraordinary session for an urgent discussion of the bill to be debated so that the bill can be adopted before the next parliamentary session," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Maria Voican) President urges gov’t to fast track bill on appropriate administrative measures for elections.President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday urged the government to fast track a bill that could be adopted by Parliament by the end of the current parliamentary session and that could set forth "appropriate electoral administrative measures," starting with the presidential election this year. "I am urging the government to fast track a bill that could be adopted by Parliament before the end of the current parliamentary session to propose appropriate administrative measures, starting with the presidential election this autumn. I am asking parliamentary formations and parties to deploy all efforts to ensure that the bill fully respects the standards of electoral conduct and the legal requirements in the matter, so that instances the likes of the ones in the May [26] elections are avoided. If need be, I will require, in accordance with my constitutional powers, Parliament to convene in an extraordinary session for an urgent discussion of the bill to be debated so that the bill can be adopted before the next parliamentary session," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]