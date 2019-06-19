Senate’s Tariceanu endorses introduction of voting system by legislative means that can provide more possibilities



Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu endorses the introduction of a voting system by legislative means that can provide a set of possibilities for the citizens and, in this regard, a parliamentary committee will start working as of Thursday. "The proposal we came up with, which we made public - namely the prolonged early vote - I’ve seen that it was taken over including by President Iohannis. After taking over our idea with a political pact, I see he also took this idea. I am glad, because I think that it is the main efficient solution so that, in the future, these deficiencies no longer appear in the vote of the Romanians abroad. I have seen the President’s request to carry out an extraordinary session and, I and my colleagues have all the availability. Ever since the beginning, we announced that we want to solve this issue of the legislative amendments by the end of this session. Thus, it is up to the committee to move quickly, so that we can organise this thing until the summer vacation," Tariceanu stated on Wednesday at the Senate. On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis requested the Government to "urgently draw up" a bill that can be adopted by Parliament by the end of the current parliamentary session and under which "appropriate electoral administrative measures" shall be proposed, underscoring that, if necessary he will ask for an extraordinary session of Parliament.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Maria Voican) Senate’s Tariceanu endorses introduction of voting system by legislative means that can provide more possibilities.Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu endorses the introduction of a voting system by legislative means that can provide a set of possibilities for the citizens and, in this regard, a parliamentary committee will start working as of Thursday. "The proposal we came up with, which we made public - namely the prolonged early vote - I’ve seen that it was taken over including by President Iohannis. After taking over our idea with a political pact, I see he also took this idea. I am glad, because I think that it is the main efficient solution so that, in the future, these deficiencies no longer appear in the vote of the Romanians abroad. I have seen the President’s request to carry out an extraordinary session and, I and my colleagues have all the availability. Ever since the beginning, we announced that we want to solve this issue of the legislative amendments by the end of this session. Thus, it is up to the committee to move quickly, so that we can organise this thing until the summer vacation," Tariceanu stated on Wednesday at the Senate. On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis requested the Government to "urgently draw up" a bill that can be adopted by Parliament by the end of the current parliamentary session and under which "appropriate electoral administrative measures" shall be proposed, underscoring that, if necessary he will ask for an extraordinary session of Parliament.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]