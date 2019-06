Five-Star Vega Hotel In Mamaia Seaside Resort Posts 7.5% Higher Turnover, Of RON17M, In 2018



Five-star Vega Hotel located in Mamaia seaside resort and held by businessman Gabriel Comanescu, ended 2018 with a turnover of RON17.1 million, up 7.5% year-on-year, according to Finance Ministry data.