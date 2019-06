Meli Melo Store Chain Eyes Expansion Through Franchising In Nine Romanian Cities Until 2022



The Meli Melo brand, launched by a group of French entrepreneurs on the Romanian market 25 years ago, seeks to expand to nine Romanian cities through franchising, until 2022, a program launched in the autumn of 2018, with a first store opening in Targu (...) Meli Melo Store Chain Eyes Expansion Through Franchising In Nine Romanian Cities Until 2022.The Meli Melo brand, launched by a group of French entrepreneurs on the Romanian market 25 years ago, seeks to expand to nine Romanian cities through franchising, until 2022, a program launched in the autumn of 2018, with a first store opening in Targu (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]