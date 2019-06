Romania Insurance Market Grows 7.4% YoY To RON2.7B In 1Q/2019



Insurance companies operating in Romania underwrote gross premiums of RON2.71 billion in January-March 2019, up 7.4% from the year-earlier period, and the market is still dominated by general insurance, which accounts for 79%.