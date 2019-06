Private Equity Firm Buys Dental Supplies Wholesaler Dentotal for EUR15M



Private equity firm Abris Capital, one of the most active financial investors in Romania, has acquired dental supplies and equipment wholesaler Dentotal for EUR15 million, ZF has found. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]