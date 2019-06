Insurer Rankings in Q1, 2019: City Insurance Gains Ground, NN Stays in the Lead



City Insurance gained even more ground in the first quarter of 2019, ending it with 21% market share. The company held by businessman Dan Odobescu increased its revenue by 42% to 448 million lei (EUR95 million), six times the growth rate of the entire market in the same (...) Insurer Rankings in Q1, 2019: City Insurance Gains Ground, NN Stays in the Lead.