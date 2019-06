Allview: Entry on TV Market A Good Move, Sales Up 20%



Visual Fan, the vendor of various gadgets under the Allview brand, posted 20% growth in sales this year and expects the upward trend to continue until the end of the year, ending a three-year decline streak that took sales from 307 milion lei (EUR65 million) to RON76 (...)