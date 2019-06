Tarom Replaces Interim General Manager After Two Weeks



Madalina Daniela Mezei has been appointed interim general manager of Romanian state-owned airline Tarom, according to the company's website, replacing Maresi Caravan who was appointed just two weeks prior.