Greek OTE Injects EUR800M into Romanian Mobile Division Capital, Paves Way for Exit



Greek group OTE, the main shareholder of Telekom Romania, decided in April to inject EUR800 million to the share capital of the mobile telephony division, the former Cosmote Romania, by issuing new shares. Greek OTE Injects EUR800M into Romanian Mobile Division Capital, Paves Way for Exit.Greek group OTE, the main shareholder of Telekom Romania, decided in April to inject EUR800 million to the share capital of the mobile telephony division, the former Cosmote Romania, by issuing new shares. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]