KeysFin: Cosmetics Imports Hit EUR525.5M in 2018, up 10% on Year



Imports of cosmetics reached EUR525.5 million in Romania in 2018, up 9.7% compared with 2017 and double compared with 2010, a report by KeysFin showed Thursday.