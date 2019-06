Maple Bear Canadian School Opens Its First Franchise in Sibiu



Maple Bear Canadian School opens its first franchise in Sibiu, central Romania, starting with the school year 2019-2020. Canadian educational methodology will be implemented at preschool level within the FRAM Kindergarten.